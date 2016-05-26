BRIEF-Western Digital sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Moody's on GM
* Moody's assigns Baa3 to GM's $14.5 billion credit facility; outlook is positive
* Moody's - Ratings supported by the co's increasingly competitive operations in North America, strong position in the still-growing Chinese market
Source text for Eikon: )
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company
* NXP semiconductors reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results