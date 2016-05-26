Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Valeant received joint takeover approach from Takeda, TPG that it rejected this spring before hiring new CEO - CNBC, citing DJ
* There are no current talks between Takeda, TPG And Valeant following rejection of takeover bid this spring - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: (bit.ly/1TZpjLl), (bit.ly/1TZoYZk) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."