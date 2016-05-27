May 27 KCOM Group Plc :

* Paul Simpson, its chief financial officer, will be leaving business later this year.

* Is anticipated that Simpson will continue as a director until 30 September 2016, and therefore will stand for re-election at AGM on 22 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)