UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :
* Q1 turnover 245.0 million euros ($273.96 million), down 0.5 percent versus year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 23.4 million euros versus 13.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WQcoBG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources