May 27 Hugo Games A/S :

* Has decided to carry out an increase of company's share capital in July 2016

* Capital increase will be carried out as a rights issue, i.e. with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Expects to increase share capital by up to a total nominal amount of 15 million Danish crowns ($2.3 million) by cash payment

* Share price in rights issue will be at market price or below market price Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6514 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)