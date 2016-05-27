May 27 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Advises all shareholders and interested parties that high court of south africa, gauteng division, pretoria granted order for provisional liquidation of mapochs mine at an urgent hearing on 17 may 2016

* Appointed Juanito Damons, Kgashane Monyela, Abdul Khatieb, Sophie Kekana as provisional liquidators to attend to mapochs mine

* High court of south africa, gauteng division, pretoria granted order for provisional liquidation of mapochs mine