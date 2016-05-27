UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Matas A/S :
* Q4 2015/16 revenue 765 million Danish crowns ($115.18 million) versus 772 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2015/16 EBITA 101 million crowns versus 119 million crowns year ago
* Revenue in 2016/17 is expected to show a like-for-like growth of about 1-3 pct including a positive calendar effect
* Sees 2016/17 EBITA margin at a level slightly below 17 pct
* Sees 2016/17 CapEx of around 90-100 million crowns (excluding acquisition of stores) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6419 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources