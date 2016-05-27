May 27 HKScan Oyj :

* Jari Latvanen appointed as HKScan's new President and CEO

* Latvanen to join HKScan from Stora Enso by end of November at the latest

* Aki Laiho, COO, will continue to serve as the deputy CEO until Latvanen assumes his new position