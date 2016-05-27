May 27 Watchstone Group Plc

* FY underlying* business revenues steady at £58.3m (2014: £56.5m)

* FY underlying EBITDA loss of £16.1m (2014: loss of £16.8m)

* Impairment of goodwill and other intangible and non-cash assets - total charge of £113.5m (2014: £129.1m)

* Overall current trading is in line with expectations with some good momentum in pthealth, ingenie and bas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)