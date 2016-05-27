Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 27 Hugo Games A/S :
* Q1 revenue 0.8 million Danish crowns ($120,426) versus 0.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA before special items was loss of 3.3 million crowns versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago in q1 2015
* Says original forecast of EBITDA loss of 2.9 million was exceeded because of completion delays and higher marketing expenses for newly launched games
* Retains its guidance for full year 2016 - expects gross profit in range of 20 million - 25 million crowns and EBITDA before special items in range of 3 million - 7 million crowns
* Has decided to carry out a capital increase in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6431 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)