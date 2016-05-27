May 27 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG
* Says real estate portfolio increased by 4.9 percent to
530.5 million eur (year-end 2015: 505.7 million eur)
* Funds from operations (FFO I) increased to 4.4 million eur
and FFO II to 4.9 million eur
* Net loan-to-value (LTV) stands at 52 percent
* Reaffirmed guidance for 2016 and further portfolio growth
anticipated through acquisitions
* FFO is projected to be between 18.0 million euros and 21.0
million euros, compared to 7.9 million euros in 2015
* Consolidated net income of 1.7 million euros compared to
0.4 million euros in Q1 2015
