May 27 Genova Property Group AB :

* Carries out swap deal with Odensum AB

* Acquires property Runö 7:84 in Åkersberga at underlying property value of 51.4 million Swedish crowns ($6.21 million)

* Divests property Storsten 2 in Norrtälje at underlying property value of 26 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2835 Swedish crowns)