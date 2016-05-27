BRIEF-Mbia receives inquiries about insurance corporation unit
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy
May 27 Genova Property Group AB :
* Carries out swap deal with Odensum AB
* Acquires property Runö 7:84 in Åkersberga at underlying property value of 51.4 million Swedish crowns ($6.21 million)
* Divests property Storsten 2 in Norrtälje at underlying property value of 26 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2835 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp