BRIEF-Mbia receives inquiries about insurance corporation unit
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy
May 27 Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS :
* Shareholders Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 percent in Soda Sanayi at 4.50 lira ($1.53) per share
* Anadolu Cam to sell 18,795,651 shares representing 2.85 percent and Trakya Cam to sell 86,020,258 representing 10.19 percent in Soda Sanayii
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9395 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp