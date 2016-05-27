BRIEF-Mbia receives inquiries about insurance corporation unit
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy
May 27 Bgeo Group Plc
* Bog signs a c.gel 220 mln loan agreement with ebrd
* Have signed a c.gel 220 million loan agreement, with a maturity of five-years.
* Loan will enable bog to issue longer-term local currency loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp