May 27 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Has established commercial paper programme in Sweden with frame of 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($180.85 million)

* First issues have been carried out

* Commercial papers of total 1.1 billion crowns are issued with 3-6 month maturity and interest of 0.15 percent - 0.20 percent p.a. Source text for Eikon:

