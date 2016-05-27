BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
May 27 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :
* To propose capital increase through credit compensation of 27.9 million euros ($31.18 million) at share premium of 0.155 euro per share and nominal value of 0.015 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group, he said in a company email reviewed by Reuters Thursday.
* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp