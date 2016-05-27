BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
May 27 TG Therapeutics Inc
* Enters into a global collaboration to develop and commercialize Novel BET inhibitors developed by Jubilant Biosys for the treatment of hematological malignancies
* Under terms of agreement, TG Therapeutics will pay an up-front licensing fee of $1 million
* Additional payments contingent on certain milestones of up to approximately $177 million
* TG Therapeutics will also provide funding to support certain targeted research efforts at Jubilant Biosys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to overturn a rule intended to cut water pollution from coal-mining waste, the first of a number of Obama-era regulations congressional Republicans are aiming to kill.