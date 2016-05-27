May 27 Lauritz.com A/S IPO-LAUR.CO:

* IPO comprises in total up to 12,626,794 shares excluding any increase of the offering and any exercise of the overallotment option

* Says offering price to be decided by Board and selling shareholder, Lauritz.com Holding A/S, together with ABG Sundal Collier

* Offering price is expected to be set within range of 19 - 21 Swedish crowns per share

* Of 12.6 million offered shares, the company offers 3.3 million to 3.7 million newly issued shares depending on final price in offering to ensure gross proceeds of in total 70 million Swedish crowns ($8.44 million)

* Says total value of offering (including upsizing shares) and based on price range is 274 million - 300 million crowns and 302 million - 330 million crowns if overallotment option is fully exercised

* Based on price range, market value of outstanding shares in Lauritz.com will be 754 million - 826 million crowns after the offering

* Expected first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier is June 9 Source text: bit.ly/1seX5G9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2944 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)