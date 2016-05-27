May 27 Johnson Controls Inc :
* Johnson Controls and Tyco announce future executive
leadership team upon close of planned merger
* Tyco chief executive officer George Oliver will serve as
president and chief operating officer of new co
* Alex Molinaroli will serve as chairman and chief executive
officer for 18 months after closing for combined co
* Oliver will become CEO and Molinaroli will become
executive chair for one year, after which Oliver will become
chairman, CEO
* Brian Stief will serve as executive vice president & chief
financial officer for combined co
