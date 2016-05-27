BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
May 27 Guess Inc
* Chief Executive Officer Victor Herrero's 2016 total compensation is $14.1 million - SEC filing
* Chief Creative Officer and former CEO Paul Marciano's 2016 total compensation is $11.2 million versus $9 million in 2015
* GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to overturn a rule intended to cut water pollution from coal-mining waste, the first of a number of Obama-era regulations congressional Republicans are aiming to kill.