May 27 Honda Canada
* Statement by Honda Canada regarding expanded recall of
Takata non-desiccated passenger front airbag inflators
* Will conduct safety recalls in North America covering
approximately 4.5 million passenger airbag inflators in Honda
and Acura automobiles
* Takata inflator replacement repairs are expected to begin
in late-summer of 2016
* Approximately 2.2 million new vehicles added to Takata
inflator recall in united states
* No new driver front airbag inflators in Honda or Acura
automobiles will be subject to recall as a result of the action
* Honda has not received any reports of Takata inflator
ruptures in Honda or Acura vehicles in Canada
