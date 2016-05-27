BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
May 27 EU Medicines Agency
* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for May 2016
* Recommends against approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's ixazomib to treat multiple myeloma
* Recommends approval of AstraZeneca Plc's saxagliptin/dapagliflozin to treat type 2 diabetes
* Recommends approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Janssen's bortezomib to treat multiple myeloma
* Recommends approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's sofosbuvir/velpatasvir to treat Hepatitis C
* Recommends approval of Merck & Co's Elbasvir / grazoprevir to treat Hepatitis C Source text: bit.ly/20JOyWA Further company coverage:
* GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to overturn a rule intended to cut water pollution from coal-mining waste, the first of a number of Obama-era regulations congressional Republicans are aiming to kill.