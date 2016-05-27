May 27 UMS United Medical Systems International AG :

* Payment of an advance on liquidation proceeds to shareholders

* Liquidator of UMS has resolved with consent of supervisory board of company to pay to shareholders of company an advance on liquidation proceeds

* Amount of 2.90 euros ($3.24) will be paid out on each non- par value bearer share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)