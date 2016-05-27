May 27 Luna Gold Corp :
* Luna Gold announces Greenfields exploration agreement with
AngloGold Ashanti
* Terms of agreement require AngloGold Ashanti to invest
us$14 million in exploration expenditure over a four year period
* Should AngloGold Ashanti not fund us$14 million in
exploration over 4-yrearn in period, then will not receive any
interest in mineral claims
* AngloGold Ashanti is required to spend a minimum of us$2
million during first year of earn-in period
* AngloGold Ashanti can withdraw from agreement at any time
after spending us$2 million
* Luna will thereafter be obligated to fund future joint
venture expenditures on a pro-rata basis
* Joint venture agreement will provide AngloGold Ashanti
with a one-time option to purchase 1% NSR for us$8 million
