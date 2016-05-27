UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Photocat A/S :
* Has completed a private placement of 375,792 new shares to Swedish investors at a price of 25.50 Swedish crowns per share
* Private placement provides company with around 9.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) before transaction related costs
* Placement increases Photocat share capital from 1,980,508 Danish crowns ($297,025.71) to 2,356,300 Danish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3146 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.6678 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources