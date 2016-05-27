May 27 S&P Global Ratings On Burkina Faso

* S&P Revises Burkina Faso Sovereign Credit Outlook Up To Positive From Stable

* Burkina Faso 'b-/B' Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Revised To Positive On Improving Political Stability

* "Domestic Situation Remains Challenging, In Our View, Characterized By Significant Social And Security Risks"

* Positive Outlook Reflects A One-In-Three Probability Of An Upgrade Over The Next 12 Months If The Economic Recovery Broadens Source (bit.ly/22rfFaF)