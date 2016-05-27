May 27 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* FY total revenues at $32.4 million in 2015 compared to $33.3 million in 2014

* FY substantial decrease in adjusted loss from $18.0 million in 2014, to $7.0 million in 2015

* Board proposes no dividend for this financial year Source text - bit.ly/1X0H8Rc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)