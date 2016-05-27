May 27 Worthington Group Plc

* Offer update

* Company has requested a 56 day extension to period of time whereby Nuna Minerals must announce firm intention to make an offer for company

* Takeover panel has consented to this extension

* Deadline is now 5pm on 22 nd July 2016.

* Company understands that progress has been made in relation to proposed refinancing of nuna.