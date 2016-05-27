May 27 (Reuters) -

* Lake Highlands Thrive, Ltd. says it has sold $16.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Lake Highlands Thrive, Ltd. discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $16.1 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1XCzb39 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)