May 27 Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Llc

* Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Llc reports a stake of 37.5 percent in Opgen Inc as of May 19, 2015

* Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Llc had previously reported a 11.80 pct stake in Opgen Inc - SEC filing