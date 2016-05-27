BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
May 27 Newhouse Broadcasting Corp
* Newhouse Broadcasting Corp reports 13.0 percent stake in Charter Communications Inc as of May 17 - SEC filingSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company