BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
May 27 New Millennium Iron Corp
* New millennium iron corp. Announces receipt of director nominations
* Received a notice of nomination of directors in respect of three director nominees who are expected to be nominated by scott leckie
* Leckie advised that he intends to put forward himself, daniel p. Owen and biswajit chanda for election as directors of co
* Continuing board renewal process,does intend, through corporate governance,compensation committee, to consider nominations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company