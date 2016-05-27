BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
May 27 S&P
* Maine's series 2016A and 2016B general obligation bonds rated 'AA', other ratings affirmed
* Stable outlook reflects our opinion that, although economic growth trends are sluggish, they have been relatively stable
* Affirmed 'AA' rating on maine's go debt outstanding, 'AA-' rating on maine government facilities authority's lease debt outstanding issued for maine
* Dupont files for potential debt securities and common stock shelf offering; size not undisclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k64FSd) Further company coverage:
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage: