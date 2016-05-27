May 27 S&P

* Maine's series 2016A and 2016B general obligation bonds rated 'AA', other ratings affirmed

* Stable outlook reflects our opinion that, although economic growth trends are sluggish, they have been relatively stable

* Affirmed 'AA' rating on maine's go debt outstanding, 'AA-' rating on maine government facilities authority's lease debt outstanding issued for maine

Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1sTnJFc) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)