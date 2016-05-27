BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
May 27 O'reilly Automotive Inc
* O'reilly automotive, inc. Announces additional $750 million share repurchase authorization
* O'reilly automotive inc says increase authorization raises aggregate authorization under program to $7.0 billion
* Additional $750 million authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on may 27, 2016
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company