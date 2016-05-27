May 27 O'reilly Automotive Inc

* O'reilly automotive, inc. Announces additional $750 million share repurchase authorization

* O'reilly automotive inc says increase authorization raises aggregate authorization under program to $7.0 billion

* Additional $750 million authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on may 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)