BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
May 27 S&P
* Weight Watchers International Inc. 'B-' ratings affirmed, outlook stable; recovery unchanged
* Affirmation reflects expectations that weight watchers' credit metrics will modestly strengthen including financial leverage to the low 7.x by end of 2016
* Improvement is based on good membership growth in conjunction with a good marketing effort with board member, Oprah Winfrey Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1WqRNE9) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company