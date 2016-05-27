BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
May 27 S&P Dow Jones Indices :
* Transdigm Group Inc will replace Baxalta Inc in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Thursday, June 2 Source text - bit.ly/22roP74 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company