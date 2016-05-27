Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 27 ISA Holdings Ltd
* Abridged consolidated audited results for year ended 29 february 2016, cash dividend and notice of agm
* FY revenue R93.77 million versus R81.54 million a year ago
* FY profit before taxation R26.8 million versus R20.3 million a year ago
* FY HEPS 12.2 cents versus 9.0 cents a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)