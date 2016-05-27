May 27 Dcd Media Plc

* Results for year to 31 December 2015 remain in line with directors' expectations

* Directors have decided to cease development activities within production division with immediate effect

* "There will be a number of redundancies in production division"

* Management expects that further charges of £0.2m will have accrued by 31 December 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: