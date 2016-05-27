May 27 Fitch On Milwaukee

* Fitch rates Milwaukee, WI GOs 'AA'; outlook stable

* Expects city's two largest sources of revenue, state aid, property taxes,to remain stagnant,grow slightly below level of inflation

* AA rating reflects city's stable financial performance over time,strong gap-closing capacity, moderate long-term liabilities levels Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)