BRIEF-GoldMoney reports financial results for third quarter 2017
* Qtrly revenue $80.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 Lagardere
* Says decided to replace CFO Bruno Balaire with Gerard Adsuar, deputy chief financial officer since 2009, with effect from 1 June 2016
* French Financial Markets Authority informed Lagardère recent appointment of Bruno Balaire as Chief Financial Officer of its group does not appear to comply with applicable regulations Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $80.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing.
* Fireeye reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results