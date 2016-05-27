BRIEF-Lone Pine Capital reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Rice Energy
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage:
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Greenfly, Inc says it has sold $5.3 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Greenfly, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $6.7 million
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage:
* Magicjack announces settlement agreement with Kanen Wealth Management