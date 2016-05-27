Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 27 Metropole Television SA :
* Orange SA and M6 Group have jointly decided to gradually transfer M6 mobile by orange account holders to equivalent Orange services
* M6 group will continue to receive payment for managing account holder base and trademark licence until June 30, 2019, which will contribute 64 million euros ($71.2 million) to group's operating profit
* From 2016 M6 will receive contractual compensation of 50 million euros (EBITA impact) in respect of end of marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)