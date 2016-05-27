May 27 Dominion Virginia Power:
* Considers options for offshore wind demonstration project
after federal grant withdrawal
* Assessing options for proposed offshore wind demonstration
project
* Assessing options in light of an announcement today that
U.S. Department of energy is withdrawing $40 million in funding
* Plans to consult with other members of project Virginia
Offshore Wind Technology Advancement project before deciding
next steps
* Current bids for constructing project range from about
$300 million to $380 million
* DOE made its decision after Dominion could not guarantee
an in-service date for project earlier than 2020
