UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Nikkei:
* Honda Motor to hike North American HR-V output 60 pct - Nikkei
* One of the goals of reshuffle is to raise output capacity of Honda Motor's HR-V compact SUV by 60 pct from the 2015 level to around 160,000 units - Nikkei
* Output hike will be achieved by Honda Motor in 2017 or later by moving portion of manufacturing operations for Acura MDX elsewhere - Nikkei
* Honda Motor anticipates another year of record sales in the U.S. in 2016 - Nikkei
* Honda Motor aims to rebalance production arrangements not only in the U.S., but also in Japan and Europe - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/25qsY0i) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources