BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
May 27 Pbf Energy Inc
* Pbf energy and pbf logistics announce retirement of thomas d. O'malley
* Thomas d. O'malley , will retire from his positions at companies at end of june 2016
* O'malley will continue to act as a consultant to pbf through december 2018 .
* Thomas nimbley , chief executive officer of pbf and pbfx, will also assume title of chairman of board upon o'malley's retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company