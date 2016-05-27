BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to seek a second round of additional funding just two months into the 2016 budget year - Nikkei
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to propose a stimulus package in a special legislative session after the July upper house election - Nikkei
* Japanese government will seek a supplementary budget worth 5 trillion yen to 10 trillion yen ($45.3 billion to $90.6 billion) - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/27VORTM (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
* Dupont files for potential debt securities and common stock shelf offering; size not undisclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k64FSd) Further company coverage:
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage: