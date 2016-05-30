UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Kotipizza's Marketing Co-operative changes into Franchisee Co-operative
* Change is going to have financial effect on Kotipizza Group
* Funds collected for Kotipizza's countrywide marketing, 4 percent of sales of Kotipizza chain, are going to be invoiced to the Kotipizza segment starting July 1, 2016
* This will grow segment's, and thus group's turnover without affecting profit, but will have an effect on relative profitability
* In 2015, Marketing Co-operative had a turnover of about 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources