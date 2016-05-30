May 30 B2 Holding:

* says joint bookrunners in offering have received orders such that offering is oversubscribed within indicative price range for the maximum potential deal size including over-allotments

* the board of the Oslo Bourse has approved company's application to list

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO, and Nordea Markets a part of Nordea Bank Norge ASA, is acting as Joint Bookrunner