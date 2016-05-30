Teen apparel retailer Wet Seal files for bankruptcy
Feb 2 Wet Seal LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, following reports last week that the struggling teen apparel retailer had closed all its stores after it was unable to find a buyer.
May 30 Platfields Ltd :
* Settlement negotiations with applicant are on-going and new return date for liquidation application has accordingly not yet been set down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Feb 2 Wet Seal LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, following reports last week that the struggling teen apparel retailer had closed all its stores after it was unable to find a buyer.
* Apparel retailer The Wet Seal LLC - Files for protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection