May 30 Suntech SA :

* National Center for Research and Development in Poland (NCBiR) chooses Suntech's project "Smart Service Designer" for subsidy of up to 3.2 million zlotys ($810,640)

* Smart Service Designer project concerns the design and compilation of telecommunication services based on algorithms for dynamic analysis

* The total value of the company's project is 5.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9475 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)